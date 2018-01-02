NEW YORK — Global share markets received a boost from strong gains in U.S. equities and surprisingly upbeat Chinese manufacturing data on Tuesday, the first trading day of 2018, while the U.S. dollar fell to its weakest in over three months against key currencies.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.64 per cent. The index set scores of record highs and rose by one-fifth in value last year.

On Wall Street, equity indexes advanced, buoyed by gains in technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

Major stock indexes closed 2017 with their best performance since 2013. In the U.S. market, the advance came amid strong economic growth and corporate earnings, low interest rates and hopes, now realized, of U.S. corporate tax cuts.

"The first week of trading usually suggests the overall trend of the markets which we expect to be positive," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York, wrote in a note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.3 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 24,792.52, the S&P 500 gained 18.1 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 2,691.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 88.45 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 6,991.84.

Shares also rose in Asia. Shanghai blue chips climbed 1.41 per cent and MSCI's 24-country emerging market stock index jumped to a multi-year high after the Caixin index of Chinese industry rose to a four-month high of 51.5 in December, confounding forecasts for a decline.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, however, was a rare laggard and lost 0.23 per cent.

FALLING U.S. DOLLAR

The U.S. dollar index, tracking the greenback against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.32 per cent. It was hampered by market expectations of a slower pace of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve amid a tepid U.S. inflation picture.

"Investors remain skeptical about the Fed's outlook for three additional interest rate increases this year, especially given the extremely benign inflation backdrop in the U.S.," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

The U.S. dollar had already hit a three-month low on Friday, bringing its losses for 2017 to 9.8 per cent, its worst performance since 2003.

Other currencies gained. The euro rose 0.38 per cent to US$1.2054 and hit a four-month high on Tuesday after data showed that euro zone manufacturers ramped up activity last month at the fastest pace in more than two decades.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.45 per cent versus the greenback at 112.16 per U.S. dollar, while sterling was last trading at US$1.3587, up 0.64 per cent on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose in line with European government yields. A European Central Bank official said the bank's massive bond purchase program might not continue later this year.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.4651 per cent, from 2.411 per cent late on Friday.

The 30-year bond last fell 44/32 in price to yield 2.8097 per cent, from 2.741 per cent late on Friday.

U.S. crude fell 0.38 per cent to US$60.19 per barrel and Brent was at US$66.37, down 0.75 per cent. Oil prices earlier had enjoyed their strongest start to a year since 2014 amid large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and Russia.

Copper lost 0.21 per cent to US$7,232.00 a ton, but that follows a rise of 31 per cent in 2017 to a four-year top.

Spot gold added 0.8 per cent to US$1,312.61 an ounce, after advancing by 13 per cent in 2017 for its best performance in seven years.