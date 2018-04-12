NEW YORK - Wall Street led stocks higher globally on Thursday, despite declines in Asia, as investors focused on an earnings season expected to be strong and after U.S. President Donald Trump cast doubt over the timing of his threatened strike on Syria.

The risk of clashes between Western powers and Russia in Syria over an alleged chemical attack eased somewhat as Trump reworded a Wednesday threat that missiles "will be coming" while taunting Russia for supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump wrote Thursday that an attack on Syria "could be very soon or not so soon at all."

Investors turned their focus to corporate earnings as BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, reported quarterly profit above Wall Street estimates. Its shares were up 2.4 per cent.

Never said when an attack on Syria would take place. Could be very soon or not so soon at all! In any event, the United States, under my Administration, has done a great job of ridding the region of ISIS. Where is our “Thank you America?” — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2018

Analysts expect quarterly profit for all S&P 500 companies to rise 18.4 per cent from a year ago, the biggest gain in seven years, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We're seeing some early optimism ahead of earnings and there's no bad news for the moment" said Andre Bakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey, speaking in part of the "back and forth between Russia and the U.S." on Syria.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 297.58 points, or 1.23 per cent, to 24,487.03, the S&P 500 gained 24.82 points, or 0.94 per cent, to 2,667.01 and the Nasdaq Composite added 82.70 points, or 1.17 per cent, to 7,151.73.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.68 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.42 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.03 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.31 per cent lower, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.12 per cent.

The higher risk appetite as geopolitical tensions eased boosted U.S. Treasury yields as bond prices fell. The Japanese yen and crude oil prices also fell.

"There is less immediate concern about military strikes or action in Syria," said Jim Vogel, interest rates strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis.

"It doesn't move it to the back-burner, but it allows you to look around and trade other things and that gives room for rates to rise just a little bit from their sort of cramped or compressed levels," he said.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 9/32 in price to yield 2.8211 per cent, from 2.79 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 18/32 in price to yield 3.0327 per cent, from 3.005 per cent late on Wednesday.

U.S. crude fell 0.57 per cent to US$66.44 per barrel and Brent was last at $71.44, down 0.86 per cent on the day.

The dollar index was on track to snap a four-day losing streak as it rose 0.31 per cent, with the euro down 0.39 per cent to $1.2317.

"It's a reversal of the safe-haven trade that lifted the yen and the Swiss franc earlier in the week," said Karl Schamotta, director of global product and market strategy at Cambridge Global Payments in Toronto.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.53 per cent versus the greenback at 107.38 per dollar, while the dollar was up 0.56 per cent against the Swiss franc.

Sterling was last trading at $1.4228, up 0.37 per cent on the day.

Safe-haven gold fell from an 11-week high as the dollar gained and investors booked profits.

Spot gold dropped 1.2 per cent to US$1,336.51 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.49 per cent to $1,339.80 an ounce.

Copper lost 1.88 per cent to $6,819.50 a tonne.