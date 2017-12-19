What you need to know before the opening bell: Dec. 19, 2017

NEW YORK — Wall Street and other global stock markets fell slightly on Tuesday, with investors taking profits after recent highs in the tech sector before U.S. Republican lawmakers reach their goal of passing tax legislation.

U.S. stocks have hit successive highs ahead of the tax overhaul bill, but modest selling has crept into the market as most traders see the positive impact of cuts to corporate taxes already priced into the market.

The U.S. dollar regained some footing after early losses, aided by upbeat U.S. housing data.

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote in the afternoon and a Senate decision could come Tuesday night on what would be the biggest U.S. tax overhaul in more than 30 years.

The plan includes slashing the corporate tax rate to 21 per cent from 35 per cent, which analysts say would likely increase profits, buybacks and dividend payouts.

Despite growing optimism about the tax bill's passage, a slump in technology stocks, led by Apple Inc (AAPL.O), helped to drag markets down in afternoon trading. Some investors said they were pausing to see the voting results.

"There is high confidence that it will get passed, but there is a very narrow margin for error, within the Senate especially. So there's a little bit of a pause to see what's going to happen," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stocks and the economy have a long way to go after the Tax Cut Bill is totally understood and appreciated in scope and size. Immediate expensing will have a big impact. Biggest Tax Cuts and Reform EVER passed. Enjoy, and create many beautiful JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2017

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12.6 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,779.6, the S&P 500 lost 4.11 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 2,686.05 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.76 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 6,969.00.

Apple shares fell 0.9 per cent after broker Instinet downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy" on doubts about iPhone X sales.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.51 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.13 per cent.

The U.S. dollar, which slipped on tax plan doubts on Monday, began to flatten on data that showed domestic home construction rose to a 13-month peak in November, with single-family home construction hitting a 10-year high.

Still, the U.S. dollar index fell 0.24 per cent by midday. The euro was up 0.52 per cent to US$1.1842.

"We think FX markets are less fazed by the bill. Whether it will induce a material shift in investment and the balance of payments remains unclear," said Mazen Issa, senior FX strategist at TD Securities in New York.

U.S. Treasury yields also rose and prices fell on the unexpectedly strong domestic housing data.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 21/32 in price to yield 2.468 per cent, from 2.392 per cent.

The 30-year bond last fell 1-20/32 in price to yield 2.8246 per cent, from 2.744 per cent.

Gold, which strengthens on the U.S. dollar's weakening, held firm above US$1,260 an ounce. Still, the precious metal is on track to post its narrowest trading range of any quarter in a decade in the last three months of the year.

Spot gold per cent to US$1,260.80 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.13 per cent to US$1,263.80.

Copper rose 0.46 per cent to US$6,937.00 a tonne.

Oil was up slightly towards US$64 a barrel, aided by an ongoing North Sea pipeline outage, supply cuts and expectations that U.S. crude inventories had fallen for a fifth week.

U.S. crude also rose 0.58 per cent to US$57.55 per barrel and Brent was last at US$63.66, up 0.39 per cent

Cryptocurrency bitcoin meanwhile was four per cent lower at US$18,110 on the Bitstamp exchange having roared to its latest record high over the weekend.