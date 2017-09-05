{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Sep 5, 2017

    GM's Canada vehicle sales rise 28.5% in August

    Ahmed Farhatha, Reuters

    General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday its vehicle sales in Canada rose 28.5 per cent in August from a year ago, the eighth straight monthly increase.

    GM has sold 205,329 vehicles so far this year in Canada, up 18 per cent over last year, the Detroit-based automaker said.

    GM Canada sold 28,981 vehicles in August.

    Canadian auto sales have been increasing as the country's economy expands at a faster pace than expected. Canada's economy grew at its best pace in nearly six years in the second quarter amid robust consumer spending and energy exports.

    GM said last week its U.S. sales for August rose 7.5 per cent.