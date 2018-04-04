{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      U.S. CALLS CHINA'S WTO COMPLAINT OVER AMERICAN METALS TARIFFS 'BASELESS'

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    GM to stop production of Chevrolet Sonic: Wall Street Journal

    Reuters

    Chevrolet Sonic Z-spec

    A newly unveiled General Motors Co. (GM) Chevrolet Sonic Z-spec concept car sits on display during the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2011. , Bloomberg

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    General Motors Co (GM.N) will stop production of its subcompact Chevrolet Sonic by as early as this year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

    GM is also considering discontinuing Chevrolet Impala in the next few years, while Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop making the Fiesta small car for the U.S. market by as early as next year, the Journal reported on Wednesday.

    The move comes at a time when U.S. consumers are increasingly shunning passenger cars in favor of more comfortable SUVs and pickup trucks.