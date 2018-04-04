GM to stop production of Chevrolet Sonic: Wall Street Journal

General Motors Co (GM.N) will stop production of its subcompact Chevrolet Sonic by as early as this year, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

GM is also considering discontinuing Chevrolet Impala in the next few years, while Ford Motor Co (F.N) will stop making the Fiesta small car for the U.S. market by as early as next year, the Journal reported on Wednesday.

The move comes at a time when U.S. consumers are increasingly shunning passenger cars in favor of more comfortable SUVs and pickup trucks.