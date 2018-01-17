{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Goldman Sachs posts first quarterly loss in 6 years on new tax law

    Ken Sweet, The Associated Press

    NEW YORK -- Goldman Sachs (GS.N) posted a US$1.93 billion in the fourth quarter, the investment bank said Wednesday, as the bank had to record more than US$4 billion in charges related to the new tax law. It was the bank's first quarterly loss in more than six years.

    Goldman had a net loss of US$5.51 a share, compared with a profit of US$2.35 billion, or US$5.08 a share, in the same period a year earlier. Excluding the one-time charges, however, the bank earned US$5.68 a share, beating analysts' estimates.

    Like other banks, Goldman had to write down billions in assets impacted by the new tax law this quarter, resulting in the quarterly loss. It had US$3.32 billion in charges related to foreign earnings now taxable under the law and US$1.1 billion in charges for deferred tax assets it stockpiled after the financial crisis.

    McCreath: U.S. bank earnings 'just okay'

    BNN Commentator Andrew McCreath breaks down the latest U.S. bank earnings results, including the numbers out of Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

    Firm-wide, net revenues at Goldman were US$7.83 billion versus US$8.17 billion a year earlier.

    Outside of the impact of the tax bill, Goldman's results were hurt by a relatively weak performance on its trading desks, typically one of Goldman's strongest businesses.

    The segment inside Goldman that contains its trading operations had net revenues of US$2.37 billion in the fourth quarter, down 34 per cent from a year earlier. Fixed income, currencies and commodities trading net revenues were down by 50 per cent from a year earlier.

    The firm's advisory businesses, however, made up for the weak performance in trading. Investment banking net revenues totalled US$2.14 billion, up 44 per cent from a year earlier.

    The bank set aside less money per employee for compensation than it had in the past, likely due to the weak performance on its trading desks. Goldman Sachs' pay structure relies heavily on giving annual bonuses to employees based on performance. So while compensation expenses in the full year rose to US$11.85 billion, up 2 per cent from a year earlier, Goldman said it had six per cent more staff than it did a year ago.