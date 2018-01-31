Alberta Premier Rachel Notley isn't pulling any punches after her western neighbour threatened to introduce a basket of measures that could jeopardize the future of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

"Having run out of tools in the toolbox, the government of British Columbia is now grasping at straws," Notley said in a statement Tuesday.

“The B.C. government has every right to consult on whatever it pleases with its citizens. It does not have the right to rewrite our Constitution and assume powers for itself that it does not have."

British Columbia put Notley on edge after announcing five proposals intended to limit risks tied to oil sands spills. Most notably, the province said it will consider restricting any increase in shipments of diluted bitumen through the province.

That proposal is being viewed as another hurdle facing the Trans Mountain expansion, which has received go-aheads from the federal government and National Energy Board, but has faced mounting opposition in British Columbia.

“Rash actions like send a message to the world that in B.C. and in Canada the rules are not what they might seem," Notley said, "and therefore jeopardize investment decisions and hundreds of thousands of jobs across of range of important industries."

B.C. says it's aiming to release an overview of its regulations by the end of next month.

Opponents of the project in B.C. -- including numerous environmental groups -- welcomed the move.

West Coast Environmental Law executive director Jessica Clogg said it was a clear threat to the project.

"What this really is, is an enormous sword hanging over Kinder Morgan," said Clogg.

"It's a wake up call of what's coming, and really I think has to be taken very seriously, because it's a signal that if the science is not there to show that a spill can be cleaned up safely and effectively, Kinder Morgan may not be in a position to turn on the tap, even if they can get their project built."

With files from the Canadian Press