Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager of Newman Group at Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

High valuations, record highs, investor complacency, central bank balance sheet normalization, risks out of North Korea and protectionist policies under Trump have many calling for caution. But I believe synchronized global reflation, improving economic data in all key regions, accelerating top and bottom line earnings coupled with still relatively low interest rates and favourable U.S. fiscal stimulation should keep the bulls running a while yet. Stocks may not be cheap but they are still far more attractive than many other asset classes. Arguably we still have not seen the individual investor embrace this market in a big way. Everyone wants to call an end to this party — enjoy the Holiday Gift the Market Wants to Give.

TOP PICKS

ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)

We believe Enbridge offers attractive earnings growth, a high dividend and dividend growth at a compelling valuation.

PEMBINA PIPELINE (PPL.TO)

We believe Pembina offers attractive earnings growth, a high dividend and dividend growth at a reasonable valuation.

BMO INDIA EQUITY INDEX ETF (ZID.TO)

We believes ZID offers investors a convenient opportunity to benefit from the earnings growth of the Indian Stock market.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND ENB Y Y Y PPL Y Y Y ZID Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 9, 2016

MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)

Then: $61.84

Now: $72.21

Return: 16.76%

Total return: 19.54%

CARA OPERATIONS (CARA.TO)

Then: $25.50

Now: $25.79

Return: 1.13%

Total return: 2.82%

BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS.TO)

Then: $76.87

Now: $82.36

Return: 7.14%

Total return: 11.39%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 11.25%