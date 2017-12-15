2h ago
Greg Newman's Top Picks: December 15, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Full episode: Market Call Tonight for Friday, December 15, 2017
Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager of Newman Group at Scotia Wealth Management
FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies
MARKET OUTLOOK
High valuations, record highs, investor complacency, central bank balance sheet normalization, risks out of North Korea and protectionist policies under Trump have many calling for caution. But I believe synchronized global reflation, improving economic data in all key regions, accelerating top and bottom line earnings coupled with still relatively low interest rates and favourable U.S. fiscal stimulation should keep the bulls running a while yet. Stocks may not be cheap but they are still far more attractive than many other asset classes. Arguably we still have not seen the individual investor embrace this market in a big way. Everyone wants to call an end to this party — enjoy the Holiday Gift the Market Wants to Give.
TOP PICKS
ENBRIDGE (ENB.TO)
We believe Enbridge offers attractive earnings growth, a high dividend and dividend growth at a compelling valuation.
PEMBINA PIPELINE (PPL.TO)
We believe Pembina offers attractive earnings growth, a high dividend and dividend growth at a reasonable valuation.
BMO INDIA EQUITY INDEX ETF (ZID.TO)
We believes ZID offers investors a convenient opportunity to benefit from the earnings growth of the Indian Stock market.
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|ENB
|Y
|Y
|Y
|PPL
|Y
|Y
|Y
|ZID
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: DECEMBER 9, 2016
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL (MG.TO)
- Then: $61.84
- Now: $72.21
- Return: 16.76%
- Total return: 19.54%
CARA OPERATIONS (CARA.TO)
- Then: $25.50
- Now: $25.79
- Return: 1.13%
- Total return: 2.82%
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS.TO)
- Then: $76.87
- Now: $82.36
- Return: 7.14%
- Total return: 11.39%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 11.25%