Greg Newman, senior wealth advisor, director and portfolio manager at Newman Group, Scotia Wealth Management

FOCUS: Canadian dividend stocks and protection strategies

MARKET OUTLOOK

High valuations, record highs, investor complacency, central bank balance sheet normalization, rising interest rates and protectionist policies under Trump have many calling for caution. But I believe synchronized global reflation, improving economic data in all key regions, accelerating top and bottom line earnings coupled with still relatively low interest rates and favourable U.S. fiscal stimulation, make for a powerful combination to keep the bulls running a while yet. Stocks may not be cheap but they are still far more attractive than many other asset classes. Arguably we still have not seen the individual investor embrace this market in a big way. Everyone wants to call the end to this party. Enjoy the ride!

TOP PICKS

NATIONAL BANK (NA.TO)

Offers investors an attractive anticipated growth rate, a compelling valuation and a nice dividend that pays you to wait.

STANTEC (STN.TO)

Offers investors an attractive anticipated growth rate at a compelling valuation relative to its peers.

SHOPIFY (SHOP.TO)

Offers investors an exciting way to play a growing global cloud-based business that helps enable small and medium-sized merchants.

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND NA Y Y Y STN Y Y Y SHOP Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JANUARY 18, 2017

MANULIFE FINANCIAL (MFC.TO)

Then: $24.32

Now: $26.79

Return: 10.15%

Total return: 13.83%

AECON GROUP (ARE.TO)

Then: $15.65

Now: $19.94

Return: 27.41%

Total return: 31.13%

VERESEN (VSN.TO) – De-listed on October 4, 2017

Then: $13.31

Oct. 4, 2017: $18.51

Return: 39.06%

Total return: 39.06%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 28.00%