Grocers brace for generic drug deal; Loblaw stock downgraded by Desjardins

The pharmaceutical industry is bracing for "an industry-wide impact" of lower generic drug prices starting April after a long-awaited deal materialized, with Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s shares falling and Metro Inc.'s CEO expressing concern.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance -- which represents the provincial, territorial and federal governments, and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association -- announced Monday that an agreement was reached that will see the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs discounted by up to 90 per cent of their brand name equivalents.

"There will be an impact on sales as prices go down," said Metro chief executive Eric La Fleche Tuesday after the company's annual general meeting.

"It's an industry wide-impact," he said, noting the impact on his company will be much smaller as its presence in Ontario is smaller than Quebec where a similar agreement was reached last year.

The company operates 74 drugstores in Ontario and 184 in Quebec.

"We're concerned by any impact," La Fleche said.

The company's shares were relatively unchanged by Tuesday afternoon, hovering around $40.81, on the same day the Montreal-based retailer announced a nearly 11 per cent boost to its quarterly dividend after profits surged in the first quarter.