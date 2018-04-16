{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    4h ago

    HBC names former CVS Health exec Bari Harlam as chief marketing officer

    The Canadian Press

    Hudson's Bay

    A pedestrian walks past a Hudson's Bay Co. store in North Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. , Ben Nelms/Bloomberg

    TORONTO - Hudson's Bay Co. is naming Bari Harlam as its new chief marketing officer.

    Harlam has held senior marketing roles at American companies BJ's Wholesale Club, Swipely and CVS Health, where she built and launched the pharmacy's loyalty program.

    HBC says Harlam will help the retailer because of her experience in data-driven customer insights, digital marketing, social media and e-commerce.

    She takes over the role immediately.

    HBC says Milton Pappas, who previously had Harlam's job, has left the company.

    Pappas had been HBC's chief marketing officer since November 2017.