{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    HBC's Lord & Taylor lays off 200 people at Pennsylvania distribution centre

    The Canadian Press

    Lord & Taylor HBC Hudson's Bay Company New York City Manhattan Fifth Avenue

    A mannequin wearing Anne Klein clothing is seen on a window display at Lord & Taylor department store along New York's Fifth Avenue in a file photo from April 26, 2004 , AP Photo/Zack Seckler

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Lord & Taylor has announced that it will be laying off about 200 people at a Pennsylvania distribution centre as it moves some operations to a new location about 80 kilometres away.

    Parent company HBC says that while the Wilkes-Barre Township centre is staying open, its Lord & Taylor e-commerce fulfillment operations are moving to the new building in Pottsville, Pa.
    The layoffs will be complete by the end of April.

    HBC spokeswoman Chantal Richard says the company is working to identify opportunities for workers to be transferred.

    Richard says the company is partnering with organizations and agencies in Wilkes-Barre to find local employment opportunities for affected workers.

    In addition to Lord & Taylor, HBC's banners include Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue and Home Outfitters.