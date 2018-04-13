How much is an NHL playoff game worth to you?

The choices are pretty simple for Canadian NHL fans in this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs: Leafs or Jets.

Unlike 2017 - when five Canadian teams had a shot at the Cup – it’s only Toronto and Winnipeg that have a shot at breaking the country’s 25-year championship drought.

Sure, the idea of backing “Canada’s team” ignores both regional rivalries and “my team above everyone” pride, and the likelihood of all of Canada rallying behind the Toronto Maple Leafs is a bit far-fetched, but those are the choices.

So, let’s say you’re going all in and want to see the Leafs or the Jets in person… what’s that going to cost?

We’ve gone through the trouble for you.

Ed note: Ticket prices courtesy of Stubhub because, if you’re reading this, odds are you didn’t get the very limited number of tickets available via public on-sale.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Swag: An Adidas Leafs sweater with lettering and numbering for reigning Calder Trophy-winner Auston Matthews from RealSports.ca costs $259.99. A Frederik Andersen jersey-style t-shirt, meanwhile, runs $37.99

Food & Drink: A pre-game meal at RealSports Bar & Grill outside the Air Canada Centre runs $45 plus gratuities and taxes for an MVP Burger (featuring black truffle aioli and double-smoked bacon with fries or a salad) and a 32 oz. Molson Canadian. The budget-conscious fan can get a draught beer for $11.50 and a HogTown gourmet hot dog for $10.75 inside the ACC.

Tickets: The cheapest single ticket for Toronto’s first home game of the series on Monday was a standing-room-only ticket for US$220 ($276.50) on Stubhub as of 2 p.m. on Friday. The cheapest ticket in the lower seating level was US$399 ($501.46) per seat.

Commuting: A parking spot can be reserved at nearby Maple Leaf Square on game night for $36 via the ParkingPanda web site. Return cash fare on Toronto Transit is $6.50.

Budget option total: $343.24 (plus taxes)

Deluxe option total: $842.41 (plus taxes and gratuity)

Deluxe Road Package:

The cheapest return flight from Toronto to Boston to get to Game 2 on Saturday was $549 as of Thursday. This fare includes a layover in Halifax but would still get you to the TD Garden for puckdrop.

One night’s stay at the Boston Omni Parker House Hotel could be booked on Expedia.ca for $452.

The cheapest available single ticket for Game 2 on StubHub was US$150 ($189.08) as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

A cup of “Smoked Clam Chowdah” (their words), and a brisket Reuben with fries at The Causeway Restaurant and Bar across the road from the Garden costs US$20 ($25.17) plus taxes gratuities and drinks.

Minimum for the Game 2 experience in Boston: $1,215.25 (before tax)

Winnipeg Jets

Swag: An Adizero Jets sweater with lettering and numbering for captain Blake Wheeler from TrueNorthShop.com costs $249.99. Too rich for your blood? a Patrik Laine shirsey runs $39.99

Food & Drink: An Angus sirloin steak sandwich with fries costs $21 plus taxes, gratuities and drinks at the Bell MTS Place Exchange Restaurant and Beer Market. The budget-conscious fan can get a Jumbo Jet Dog and a 17 oz. draft beer for $10 each.

Tickets: The cheapest single ticket for Friday night’s home Game 2 was US$155 ($195.41) on Stubhub as of Friday at 2 p.m. ET. The cheapest ticket in 100-level seating was US$299 ($358.65 376.95).

Commuting: MTS Centre’s web site estimates “parking rates vary depending on events, but range anywhere from $5.00 to $15.00 for an evening.” It’s safe to assume a Jets’ playoff game hits the top end of that range. Return cash fare on Winnipeg Transit is $5.90.

Budget option total: $260.30 (excluding taxes and a tip for the beer vendor, if you’re feeling generous)

Deluxe option total: $662.94 (excluding alcohol, taxes, tips and gratuity)

Deluxe Road Package:

The cheapest return flight from Winnipeg to Minneapolis to get to Game 3 on Sunday was $1,092 as of Thursday.

One night’s stay at the Best Western Plus Capitol Ridge in St. Paul, Minn. can be booked on Expedia.ca for $161.

The cheapest available single ticket for Game 3 on StubHub was US$105 ($132.39) as of 2 p.m. on Friday.

Chicken wings and a flatbread pizza at The Xcel Energy Center’s The Reserve lounge costs US$25 ($31.50) plus taxes gratuities and drinks.

Minimum for the Game 3 experience in Minnesota: $1,416.89 (before tax, gratuities and drinks)

Takeaway:

Unsurprisingly, it’s cheaper to get to a Jets game than the Leafs. But, when you look at the high-end Leafs experience, maybe a road-trip to Boston is a viable alternative.