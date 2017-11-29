17h ago
Is your job one of the most common in Canada?
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA - The top 10 occupations in Canada last year for men and women, according to the 2016 census:
WOMEN
- Retail salespersons
- Registered nurses and registered psychiatric nurses
- Cashiers
- Elementary school and kindergarten teachers
- Administrative assistants
- Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations
- Administrative officers
- Nurse aides, orderlies and patient service associates
- General office support workers
- Early childhood educators and assistants
MEN
- Transport truck drivers
- Retail salespersons
- Retail and wholesale trade managers
- Janitors, caretakers and building superintendents
- Construction trades helpers and labourers
- Automotive service technicians, truck and bus mechanics and mechanical repairers
- Material handlers
- Carpenters
- Food counter attendants, kitchen helpers and related support occupations
- Cooks