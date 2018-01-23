J&J posts quarterly loss on U.S. tax-related charge

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) reported a huge quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the health-care company booked US$13.6 billion in a charge related to the new U.S. tax law passed in December.

The company's net loss was US$10.71 billion, or US$3.99 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of US$3.81 billion, or US$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose to US$20.20 billion from US$18.12 billion.

More to come.