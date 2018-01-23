{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    J&J posts quarterly loss on U.S. tax-related charge

    Divya Grover, Reuters

    MoneyTalk: Finding value in health care stocks

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) reported a huge quarterly loss on Tuesday, as the health-care company booked US$13.6 billion in a charge related to the new U.S. tax law passed in December.

    The company's net loss was US$10.71 billion, or US$3.99 per share, in the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of US$3.81 billion, or US$1.38 per share, a year earlier.

    Sales rose to US$20.20 billion from US$18.12 billion.

    More to come.