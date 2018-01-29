Prominent Canadian broadcast pioneer and former president of Chum Ltd., Jay Switzer, has died.

Switzer passed away in Toronto Monday with his family at his side after a brief battle with brain cancer. He was 61.

Switzer began his broadcast career working a switchboard for Toronto’s City TV in 1972. By 1984, he would be credited with helping to launch an array of successful Chum specialty channels, including MuchMusic, Bravo, Space and CP24. In 2002, he became president and CEO of Chum Ltd. He stepped down from that role after Chum was acquired by then CTVglobemedia in 2007.

Three years later, Switzer would help launch Hollywood Suite, a Toronto-based company that manages four channels that broadcast classic movies.

In a statement, fellow Hollywood Suite co-founder Jeff Sackman said Switzer had made a lasting impact on the broadcast industry.

“Jay defined friendship, loyalty, fairness, selflessness, and basic human decency. He will be proud to know that these traits have been passed on to so many others who will pay it forward, ensuring that Jay’s legacy is intact and the world will be a better place.”