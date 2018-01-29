JPMorgan names Pinto, Smith as co-presidents in Dimon succession plan

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) named Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith as co-presidents, positioning the heads of the firm’s two largest businesses as frontrunners to succeed Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon.

Pinto, a 55-year-old Argentinian who leads the investment bank, and Smith, 59, who runs the Chase consumer division, will take the president role from Dimon, 61, who said he plans to stay in the top job at the largest U.S. lender for about five more years, according to a statement Monday. The pair was chosen over two top women executives at the firm.

“Management succession planning is the highest priority of the firm’s board,” New York-based JPMorgan said in the statement. “The board and Dimon both believe that under all timing scenarios, whether today or in the future, the company has several highly capable successors in place.”

The promotions, which will also elevate them to co-chief operating officers, take effect Tuesday. Combined, the divisions overseen by Pinto and Smith generated about 80 per cent of the firm’s US$99.6 billion in revenue last year.

Pinto advanced through the trading side of JPMorgan and has helped that business climb to the top of Wall Street. The firm was also the second-biggest by investment-banking fees last year, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. He’s spent his entire 35-year career at JPMorgan and its predecessors. Based in London, he was promoted to sole head of his unit in 2014, when Michael Cavanagh left.

Erdoes, Lake

Smith joined JPMorgan in 2007 from American Express Co. and initially ran the company’s credit-card services business before being promoted in 2012. Under his stewardship, the bank refreshed its credit-card franchise, including the introduction in 2016 of the Sapphire Reserve card, which garnered so much interest that the firm temporarily ran out of materials to produce it. A potential drawback: Smith is just a few years younger than Dimon, a gap that might be too narrow for the board to see him as a long-term successor.

Pinto and Smith are also the highest paid of Dimon’s deputies, as the bank awarded them US$21 million and US$20 million, respectively, for 2017.

Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of asset and wealth management, and Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake will stay in their current positions, according to the statement. They “have been supportive of this decision,” along with the rest of the firm’s operating committee, the bank said.

‘End Speculation’

Dimon, who’s held the top job since late 2005, has said before he’d like to stay at the firm for another five years or so -- and he’s joked he’ll keep saying that until the day he leaves. Dimon himself was pushed out at Citigroup Inc. two decades ago because then-CEO Sandy Weill wasn’t ready to let him take charge, Weill told the New York Times in 2010.

“We expect the announcement to end speculation that Jamie will depart near term and also provides more clarity for investors about JPM’s succession plan,” Brian Kleinhanzl, a Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst, said in note to investors.

Matt Zames, a former COO, was once widely viewed as a potential heir to Dimon. He left the firm in August after saying he wanted to run his own business, and is now at Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management as executive-in-residence. Other possible successors Dimon outlasted include Jes Staley, Bill Winters, Charles Scharf and Frank Bisignano, who moved on to become CEOs at other banks and finance companies.