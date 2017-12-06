Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
FOCUS: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
_______________________________________________________________

MARKET OUTLOOK

  1. Volatility will be a buying opportunity.
  2. Market growth transitioning to multiple expansions to earnings growth.
  3. Don’t underestimate investors psychology.

TOP PICKS

Kash Pashootan's Top Picks

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, shares his top picks: New Flyer Industries, City Holding Company and Columbia Banking System.

NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES (NFI.TO)

CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO.O)

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (COLB.O

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
NFI Y Y Y
CHCO Y Y Y
COLB Y Y Y

PAST PICKS: JULY 18, 2016

Kash Pashootan's Past Picks

Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel, reviews his past picks: DineEquity, Cisco Systems and Telus.

DINEEQUITY (DIN.N)

  • Then: $82.32
  • Now: $49.53
  • Return: -39.83%
  • Total return: -34.34%

CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)

  • Then: $29.91
  • Now: $37.39
  • Return: 25.00%
  • Total return: 30.55%

TELUS (T.TO)

  • Then: $42.96
  • Now: $48.33
  • Return: 12.50%
  • Total return: 18.91%

TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 5.04%

 

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND
DIN N N N
CSCO N N N
T Y Y Y

TWITTER: @KashPashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com