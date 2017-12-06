2h ago
Kash Pashootan's Top Picks: December 6, 2017
BNN.ca Staff
Kash Pashootan, CEO and chief investment officer at First Avenue Investment Counsel
FOCUS: North American dividend stocks and portfolio construction
MARKET OUTLOOK
- Volatility will be a buying opportunity.
- Market growth transitioning to multiple expansions to earnings growth.
- Don’t underestimate investors psychology.
TOP PICKS
NEW FLYER INDUSTRIES (NFI.TO)
CITY HOLDING COMPANY (CHCO.O)
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM (COLB.O)
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|NFI
|Y
|Y
|Y
|CHCO
|Y
|Y
|Y
|COLB
|Y
|Y
|Y
PAST PICKS: JULY 18, 2016
DINEEQUITY (DIN.N)
- Then: $82.32
- Now: $49.53
- Return: -39.83%
- Total return: -34.34%
CISCO SYSTEMS (CSCO.O)
- Then: $29.91
- Now: $37.39
- Return: 25.00%
- Total return: 30.55%
TELUS (T.TO)
- Then: $42.96
- Now: $48.33
- Return: 12.50%
- Total return: 18.91%
TOTAL RETURN AVERAGE: 5.04%
|DISCLOSURE
|PERSONAL
|FAMILY
|PORTFOLIO/FUND
|DIN
|N
|N
|N
|CSCO
|N
|N
|N
|T
|Y
|Y
|Y
TWITTER: @KashPashootan
WEBSITE: www.firstavenuecounsel.com