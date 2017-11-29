Katy Perry wants to know what Warren Buffett thinks of bitcoin

Extreme volatility has seen bitcoin run “Hot N Cold” during its relatively short history; lately it’s just been exploding upwards like a “Firework.”

So it should come as no surprise that when pop sensation Katy Perry sat down with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, the world’s most famous and successful value investor, she sought to ask him about an asset class that may be impossible to value as it has no underlying rate of return.

"nbd asking Warren Buffett his thoughts on cryptocurrency," the singer wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning.