Keurig agrees to buy Dr Pepper Snapple, forming beverages giant

Keurig Green Mountain Inc. agreed to take control of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. in a deal that will pay US$18.7 billion in cash to shareholders and add some of the biggest names in soft drinks to its coffee empire.

Dr Pepper Snapple shareholders will get US$103.75 a share in a special cash dividend and retain 13 per cent of the combined business, the companies said Monday. The dividend is about 9 per cent above where shares of Plano, Texas-based Dr Pepper Snapple closed on Friday. Existing investors in Keurig Green Mountain, the closely held company run by JAB Holding Co., will own 87 per cent of the new entity.

JAB, an investment firm backed by the billionaire Reimann family, has been expanding its food and drink businesses as it sheds fashion holdings such as Jimmy Choo. The deal vaults JAB into competition with the likes of Coca-Cola Co. and PepsiCo Inc. in soft drinks, moving it beyond fast food and coffee, where the company has acquired Panera Bread, Caribou, Peet’s and other chains.

Keurig Dr Pepper, as the new company will be known, will have pro forma 2017 revenue of about US$11 billion and bring together iconic U.S. brands including Dr Pepper, 7UP, Snapple, A&W, Mott’s and Sunkist with coffee brand Green Mountain Coffee Roasters.

Sales Network

A big selling point of the deal is building a distribution network across the beverage industry. Keurig has relationships with e-commerce companies and tech sellers, including Amazon.com Inc. and Best Buy Co., an area where Dr Pepper isn’t as strong. Dr Pepper Snapple, meanwhile, has ties to convenience stores, drugstores and beverage vendors.

“Combined, our nationwide distribution system will be unrivaled,” Keurig Chief Executive Officer Bob Gamgort said on a call with analysts.

The deal will be structured as a reverse merger. Dr Pepper Snapple will be renamed Keurig Dr Pepper at closing, and it will issue shares to Keurig Green Mountain’s stockholders to buy the company. As a result, Keurig Green Mountain’s investors will own 87 per cent of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Goldman Sachs & Co. served as lead financial adviser to Keurig. BDT & Co., AFW LP, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Bank of America Merrill Lynch also advised Keurig, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was legal counsel. Credit Suisse Group AG was financial adviser to Dr Pepper Snapple, and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP provided legal advice.

Industry Veterans

JAB, run by consumer-goods industry veterans Peter Harf, Bart Becht and Olivier Goudet, has transformed the fast-food and drink industries with a series of acquisitions that grew from a 2013 deal for the owner of Douwe Egberts coffee. That business was combined with Mondelez International Inc.’s Jacobs coffee in 2015.

Other acquisitions included Keurig Green Mountain, Krispy Kreme, Caribou Coffee, the Einstein Noah Restaurant Group, Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Stumptown Coffee Roasters and Au Bon Pain. Mondelez, the maker of Oreo cookies and Triscuit crackers, is an investor in Keurig as a result of the 2015 deal and will hold about 13 per cent to 14 per cent of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Meanwhile, JAB has moved to divest its luxury holdings. It sold stiletto shoe maker Jimmy Choo to Michael Kors Holdings Ltd. and jacket brand Belstaff to chemical company Ineos. Shandong Ruyi Group of China is the leading bidder for Bally International AG, the Swiss leather-goods brand owned by JAB, according to people familiar with the situation.

Dr Pepper Snapple itself is the product of serial dealmaking, principally by Cadbury Schweppes, which bought the Dr. Pepper and 7Up assets in 1995 and added Snapple in 2000. Cadbury, the U.K. chocolate maker that’s now owned by Mondelez, spun off the beverage assets and listed them in New York in 2008.