Keystone restarts, TransCanada sets no date for return to full capacity
Keystone to resume crude oil deliveries after spill
CALGARY - Transcanada Corp's (TRP.TO) Keystone oil pipeline restarted operations on Tuesday but the company has no timeline on when U.S. regulators will allow it to return to full capacity, a TransCanada spokesman said.
The 590,000 barrel per day pipeline links Canada's oil sands to U.S. refineries and was shut down for nearly two weeks after a 5,000-barrel leak in rural South Dakota on Nov. 16.