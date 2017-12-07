Kinder Morgan Canada announces $200M bought deal offering

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) on Wednesday announced a $200 million offering of preferred shares to fund its Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion to west coast, and Base Line terminal project in Alberta.

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N), said it would offer 8 million shares at $25 each.

The shares are being bought by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities.

Correction: A previous version of this story did not specify that the company announced a preferred share offering.