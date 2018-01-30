Kirstine Stewart, one of Canada’s best-known media executives, has a new title to add to her resume: president and chief revenue officer of Toronto-based digital startup TribalScale.

Stewart will be responsible for sales and revenue growth as well as the company’s international expansion, the company said in a release on Tuesday. TribalScale currently designs digital products for partners including ABC News, PGA Tour and FanXchange.

“TribalScale provides essential, innovative services unlike anything I’ve seen and has the means to invest in and create new tech businesses through its Venture Studio arm. I believe this is where our future is headed, which is exactly why I’ve joined TribalScale,” Stewart, said in a statement.

Stewart was previously chief strategy officer of technology company Diply, and will remain an advisor to the content company. Stewart worked as Twitter Canada’s managing director in 2013 and later became the social media company’s vice president of media. Before joining Twitter, Stewart was executive vice president of CBC’s English services.