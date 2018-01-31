Kirstine Stewart joins TribalScale; says Amazon needs to see if Toronto is 'right fit' for HQ2

Kirstine Stewart, one of Canada’s best-known media executives, has a new title to add to her resume: president and chief revenue officer of Toronto-based digital startup TribalScale.

Stewart will be responsible for sales and revenue growth as well as the company’s international expansion, the company said in a release on Tuesday. TribalScale currently designs digital products for partners including ABC News, PGA Tour and FanXchange.

“Technology is really at the forefront of a lot of people’s minds right now, particularly in Canada,” Stewart told BNN in an interview Tuesday. “You hear a lot of discussion around Canadian tech and the opportunities there.”

“TribalScale opens the door to a lot of other companies to get them moving in the innovation space and I think that’s important. Partnering, collaborating: A lot of these companies are a bit lost on how to do it, how to take the next step and TribalScale is really there for them, making sure that they are at the forefront of innovation.”

Stewart was previously chief strategy officer of technology firm Diply, and will remain an advisor to the company. Stewart worked as Twitter Canada’s managing director in 2013 and later became the social media company’s vice president of media. Before joining Twitter, Stewart was executive vice president of CBC’s English services.

She also weighed in on Toronto’s chances of becoming the home of Amazon’s next headquarters, saying that there’s no doubt the city can compete for the honour. She did stress, however, the needs of the city must be first and foremost in its HQ2 pursuit.

“The question as to whether Amazon is the right next step is one I think needs to be debated and talked about because – having come from companies that have started [Canadian] businesses that were headquartered in other places, the U.S. for example, when I worked at Twitter and started the Twitter Canada office – you learn the difference between being an actual headquartered technology business here in Canada and being an offshoot or a branch of that,” Stewart said.

“There’s benefits [to] that, obviously, but there [are] also some negatives and I think we have to be careful with those things that we forge forward and chase after, because we have to make sure it’s the right fit for Toronto.”