{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Laurentian posts higher profit from a year ago, raises quarterly dividend

    The Canadian Press

    Laurentian Bank

    Laurentian Bank

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago.

    The bank (LB.TO) increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 63 cents per share.

    The higher dividend came as Laurentian reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share, up from $18.4 million or 45 cents per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 totalled nearly $268 million, up from $236.4 million in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $66.5 million or $1.63 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $50.5 million or $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.
     