{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Linamar stock rises amid $1.2B deal to buy agriculture manufacturer MacDon

    The Canadian Press

    Linamar paying $1.2 billion for ‘secretive’ agricultural firm

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    GUELPH, Ont. — Linamar Corp. stock was up about 10 per cent at midday, following its agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion.

    Shares of the Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts company (LNR.TO) were at $72.01 at about noon, up $6.99 from Thursday's close.

    It's Linamar's best day on the market since Nov. 7, when it reported a drop in third-quarter earnings compared with a year ago and missed analyst estimates.

    The MacDon deal will allow Linamar to further diversity its operations, which make precision metallic parts for a range of sectors including automobiles.

    Linamar says the acquisition will also complement its existing agricultural harvesting business in Hungary.

    CIBC analyst Todd Coupland says that agricultural equipment businesses generally trade at higher valuations than auto parts suppliers.

    CIBC also estimates MacDon will add about 70 cents per share of earnings to its 2018 estimate for Linamar.

    The company has 59 manufacturing facilities globally and about 24,500 employees.