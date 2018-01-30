{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • BREAKING

      CMHC: CANADIAN HOUSING MARKETS REMAIN HIGHLY VULNERABLE

    • BREAKING

      CMHC: EVIDENCE OF OVERHEATING & OVERVALUATION IN VANCOUVER HOUSING

    • BREAKING

      CMHC: TORONTO HOUSING HIGHLY VULNERABLE DESPITE RECENT SLOWDOWN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    22m ago

    Loblaw stock downgraded by Desjardins on generic drug deal

    The Canadian Press

    retail sales shopping groceries grocery store Loblaw's

    A woman browses in the fruit section of a Loblaw supermarket in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada July 28, 2017. , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Loblaw Companies Ltd.'s stock has been downgraded after details on a long-awaited deal to reduce generic drug costs emerged.

    Desjardins Group lowered its target price for the grocery-and-pharmacy retailer to $76 per share, from $84, and cut its recommendation to hold.

    The change comes after the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance, which represents the provinces, territories and federal governments, and the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association reached an agreement that will see the prices of nearly 70 commonly prescribed generic drugs discounted by up to 90 per cent of their brand name equivalents.

    Irene Nattel, an analyst with RBC Dominion Securities Inc., also dropped her target price from $87 to $84.

    Loblaw shares (L.TO) dropped more than two per cent, falling $1.44 to $67.78 by late morning.

    Loblaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but management has previously said it expects additional health-care reform to significantly impact its pharmacy business in 2018, and that the company has made significant progress to mitigate such headwinds.