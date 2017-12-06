Loonie dips as Bank of Canada holds key rate

The Canadian dollar dipped against its U.S. counterpart on Monday after the Bank of Canada maintained its key benchmark interest rate at one per cent.

The Bank of Canada raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy due to a number of uncertainties, including renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at 78.24 U.S. cents, down 0.56 cents or 0.71 per cent..

U.S. crude prices were down 1.34 per cent at US$56.85 a barrel after a surprise rise in U.S. inventories of refined products that suggested demand may be flagging.

The U.S. dollar rose slightly against a basket of major currencies as optimism about progress on tax reform legislation offset concerns about a possible U.S. government shutdown.

The labor productivity of Canadian businesses fell by 0.6 per cent in the third quarter, the second consecutive decline, as the number of hours worked grew faster than business output.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year rose 0.5 of a cent to yield 1.534 per cent and the 10-year gained 8 cents to yield 1.884 per cent.

The gap between the 2- and 10-year yields narrowed by 0.6 of a basis point to a spread of 35 basis points, its narrowest since January 2008.

- with files from BNN