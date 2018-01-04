The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as the greenback fell broadly and oil prices rose, while investors awaited U.S. and Canadian jobs data on Friday.

A report showing that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected last month lent some support to the U.S. dollar. But the greenback was still lower against a basket of major currencies.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose to its highest since May 2015, supported by unrest in Iran that has fuelled concerns about supply risks, cold weather in the United States which is boosting demand and OPEC-led output cuts.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.28 per cent at US$61.80 a barrel.

At 9:12 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2523 to the greenback, or 79.85 cents US, up 0.1 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2513 to $1.2555. On Wednesday, it touched its strongest in two-and-a-half months at $1.2499.

Canada's employment report for December and November trade data are due on Friday, which could help guide expectations for Bank of Canada interest rate hikes in 2018.

The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in seven years in July and then again in September, putting it at one per cent. Money markets expect three further rate hikes this year.

In domestic data, producer prices rose by 1.4 per cent in November from October, on higher prices for energy and petroleum products, Statistics Canada said.

Home sales in Toronto, Canada's largest city, fell 18.3 per cent in 2017 from the previous year's record as provincial government measures to cool the housing market weighed on demand.

Canadian auto sales fell for a second straight month in December, but yearly sales rose by 4.6 per cent.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year fell 2.5 cents to yield 1.697 per cent and the 10-year declined 15 cents to yield 2.07 per cent. On Tuesday, the 10-year yield touched its highest level in more than two months at 2.093 per cent.

