Loonie firms, U.S. dollar weakens ahead of State of the Union

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as the greenback broadly fell ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address and an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

At 9:13 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2-per cent higher at $1.2315 to the greenback, or 81.20 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2310 to $1.2378. Last week, the loonie touched its strongest in more than four months at $1.2283.

Attention on Trump's address later in the day was mostly on his views on an infrastructure overhaul and trade, with the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement hanging in the balance.

Trump's trade chief rejected Canadian proposals for unblocking NAFTA modernization talks on Monday but pledged to seek "breakthroughs" by late February, easing concerns that Washington would soon withdraw from the trilateral pact.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen was expected to keep the central bank on course for more interest rate rises at her final meeting in charge. The rate decision is due on Wednesday.

World stocks were stuck in their biggest two-day dive in almost six months and the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, also fell, as nerves about rising global borrowing costs cooled financial markets' euphoric start to the year.

U.S. crude prices were down nearly 1 per cent at US$64.93 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year was flat to yield 1.825 per cent and the benchmark 10-year declined 12 cents to yield 2.296 per cent.

On Monday, the 10-year yield touched its highest intraday since September 2014 at 2.314 per cent.

Canadian gross domestic product data for November is due on Wednesday. The economy is forecast to have grown by 0.4 per cent, a Reuters poll shows, regaining momentum after pausing in October.