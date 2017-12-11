Loonie flat as investors eye central banks

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors turned attention to both a Federal Reserve interest rate decision and a speech by Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz later in the week.

The Canadian currency lost 1.3 per cent last week after the central bank struck a more dovish tone than investors had expected as it left its benchmark interest rate steady at 1 per cent. Poloz will discuss on Thursday the issues that keep him awake at night. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at a two-day policy meeting that will end on Wednesday, and is seen possibly tightening two or three times in 2018.

At 9:14 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was little changed at US$1.2857 to the greenback, or 77.78 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a narrow range of US$1.2832 to US$1.2868. On Friday, it touched its weakest in one week at $1.2880. Speculators have trimmed bullish bets on the Canadian dollar, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday.

As of Dec. 5, net long positions had slipped to 42,466 contracts from 45,658 a week earlier. North American Free Trade Agreement negotiators convene in Washington next week for a limited round of talks unlikely to move the needle on major sticking points but aimed at demonstrating some progress toward closing easier chapters.

The price of oil edged higher as investors weighed Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led output cuts and rising U.S. drilling activity. U.S. crude prices were up 0.40 per cent at US$57.59 a barrel.

Canadian government bond prices were slightly higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 1 cent to yield 1.498 per cent and the 10-year rising 10 cents to yield 1.849 per cent. The gap between Canada's two-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 0.9 of a basis point to -30.5 basis points.