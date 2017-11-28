Loonie hits one-week low as oil prices fall

The Canadian dollar weakened to a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices dipped and the greenback broadly climbed. The U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies, boosted by a 17-year high for U.S. consumer confidence in November and the prospect of tax cuts.

"We have had progress on the U.S. tax reform agenda," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank. "It's a broad rally in the U.S. dollar on this optimism."

Prices of oil were weighed by uncertainty over the outcome of an OPEC meeting this week at which an extension to its price-supporting output cuts will be discussed.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 0.2 per cent lower at US$57.99 a barrel.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2815 to the greenback, or 78.03 cents US, down 0.4 per cent. The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2756, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 21 at $1.2825.

Vulnerabilities created by Canada's high household debt and hot housing market remain elevated but should ease over time as a stronger economy and tighter mortgage requirements help improve conditions, the Bank of Canada said.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year up 4 cents to yield 1.419 per cent and the 10-year rising 41 cents to yield 1.84 per cent. The 10-year yield touched its lowest since Aug. 29 at 1.805 per cent, while the gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 4.9 basis points to a spread of -48.8 basis points.

Data will be released Friday on Canada's jobs for November and gross domestic product for the quarter.