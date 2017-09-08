Loonie pulls back from two-year high as investors weigh jobs data

The Canadian dollar retreated on Friday against its U.S. counterpart, with the currency pulling back from an earlier two-year high as investors weighed domestic jobs data and oil prices fell.

Canada's economy added 22,200 jobs in August, mostly in part-time employment.

"The underlying details of the report are less positive for the Canadian dollar," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo.

Still, a pickup in wage growth could keep the door open to further interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada after the central bank hiked on Wednesday for the second time in three months.

"I'd put the emphasis upon wages and I think we are on the path to 2.5 to 3 per cent wage growth off into next year," said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Chances of another rate hike by the end of the year nudged up to 73 per cent from 69 per cent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

Prices of oil tumbled more than 3 per cent on worries that energy demand would be hit hard as Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms in a century, headed toward Florida and the U.S. Southeast.

At 5 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2160 to the greenback, or 82.24 cents US, down 0.4 per cent. The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2165, while it touched its strongest since May 2015 at $1.2063.

For the week, the loonie advanced 1.9 per cent. Losses for the loonie on Friday came despite the U.S. dollar hitting a more than 2-1/2-year low against a basket of major currencies. The greenback was pressured by reduced expectations for another Federal Reserve rate increase this year.

Speculators have increased bullish bets on the loonie, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed. Canadian dollar net long positions edged up to 53,644 contracts as of Sept. 5 from 53,167 a week earlier.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across the yield curve, with the two-year down 8.5 cents to yield 1.522 per cent and the 10-year falling 38 cents to yield 1.983 per cent. The 2-year yield touched its highest intraday since July 2011 at 1.527 per cent, while the gap between the 10-year yield and its U.S. equivalent narrowed by 5.3 basis points to a spread of -7.1 basis points, its narrowest since October 2013.