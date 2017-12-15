Loonie rises but pares some gains after manufacturing data disappoints

We will likely see two or three rate hikes next year: CIBC chief economist

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose, but some of the currency's gains were pared after domestic data showed a surprise drop in factory sales.

Manufacturing sales fell 0.4 per cent in October, pulled down by weak sales of autos and other transportation equipment, data from Statistics Canada indicated. Analysts had forecast a 0.8-per-cent increase.

The loonie got a boost on Thursday after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in a speech that the central bank was increasingly confident the economy will need less stimulus over time. The currency gave up some of those gains after dovish remarks by Poloz in a subsequent interview.

U.S. crude prices gained 0.6 per cent to US$57.4 a barrel, supported by a pipeline outage in the North Sea. Oil is one of Canada's major exports.

At 9:18 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2787 to the greenback, or 78.20 cents US, up 0.1 per cent. The currency traded in a range of $1.2740 to $1.2803. On Thursday, it touched its strongest in more than one week at $1.2713.

The U.S. dollar edged higher against a basket of major currencies as the United States Congress wrangled over a bill to change the tax code.

More than a quarter of Canadian firms could move part of their operations to the United States amid uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the nation's export credit agency said on Friday.

Canadian government bond prices were lower across a flatter yield curve, with the two-year down 3.5 cents to yield 1.566 per cent and the 10-year falling eight cents to yield 1.865 per cent.