BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    • POLOZ:

      NAFTA UNCERTAINTY WEIGHING ON BUSINESS INVESTMENT DECISIONS

    • POLOZ:

      BOC STARTED TO SERIOUSLY CONSIDER NAFTA COULD BE TERMINATED LAST FALL

    • POLOZ:

      SOME CANADIAN FIRMS CHOOSING TO INVEST IN U.S. OVER CANADA

    1h ago

    Loonie, TSX move higher following Bank of Canada rate hike

    The Canadian Press

    BNN's mid-morning market update: Jan. 17, 2018

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index moved higher in afternoon trading helped by gains in the energy and financial sectors.

    The move came as the Canadian dollar was trading at 80.75 cents US, from an average price of 80.52 cents US on Tuesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise its key interest rate target by a quarter of a percentage point to 1.25 per cent.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.27 points to 16,337.15.

     

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 243.66 points to 26,036.52. The S&P 500 index was up 21.31 points to 2,797.73 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 59.98 points to 7,283.67.

    The February crude contract was up eight cents to US$63.81 per barrel and the February natural gas contract up 11 cents to US$3.24 per mmBTU.

    The February gold contract was down 90 cents to US$1,336.20 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents to US$3.18 a pound.

     

     

    Top Stories