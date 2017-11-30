Loonie weakens to 4-week low on oil prices post-OPEC meeting

The Canadian dollar weakened to a four-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil prices gyrated and data showed a widening in the country's current account deficit.

Canada's current account deficit swelled in the third quarter to $19.35 billion, the third largest in history, as the country's international trade gap in goods continued to expand.

"The current account numbers were a reminder of a long term headwind for the Canadian economy," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "The Canadian dollar was whipped around by uncertainty on the OPEC decision and the U.S. tax bill."

U.S. crude prices clawed back earlier losses to settle up 0.2 per cent at $57.40 a barrel after OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed to extend output cuts until the end of 2018.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on optimism about U.S. tax overhaul efforts, but the greenback pared some of this week's gains against a basket of major currencies.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2902 to the greenback, or 77.51 cents US, down 0.3 per cent. The currency's strongest level of the session was $1.2851, while it touched its weakest since Nov. 1 at $1.2909.

For the month, the loonie dipped 0.1 per cent.

Separate domestic data showed that Canadian average weekly earnings rose one per cent in September from August.

Data on Canada's jobs for November and gross domestic product for the quarter will be released on Friday. That could help guide expectations for next week's interest rate decision by the Bank of Canada. The central bank raised rates in July and September for the first time in seven years but has since turned more cautious on the outlook for the economy.

Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the yield curve, with the two-year up one cent to yield 1.431 per cent and the 10-year falling seven cents to yield 1.889 per cent. The gap between Canada's 2-year yield and its U.S. equivalent widened by 3.3 basis points to a spread of -35.9 basis points, its widest since June 27.