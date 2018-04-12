Lucara strikes it big again, unearthing 472-carat diamond in Botswana

Lucara Diamond Corp. has uncovered another massive diamond from its Karowe mine in Botswana.

The discovery is the third-largest stone from the mine, coming in at 472 carats.

The Vancouver-based company said in a statement Thursday that the diamond is slated to be sold later this year alongside its other smaller discoveries.

The top light brown colour indicates it could achieve a lower price compared to a white diamond.

The Karowe mine has been a boon to Lucara (LUC.TO), producing some of the biggest and most expensive diamonds in the world.

The Lesedi La Rona. (Courtesy of Lucara)

The company said the 472-carat gem comes from the same south lobe region of the mine that produced two other massive stones, including the “Lesedi La Rona.”

Lesedi La Rona is the second largest diamond found in the world and sold for US$53 million last year.

Lucara also uncovered “The Constellation,” an 813-carat diamond which in 2016 fetched the highest price ever for a rough diamond at US$63 million.

The company has been investing millions to install new technology in the mine to help prevent breakage during the recovery process.

Most recently, Lucara spent $30 million to expand its X-ray transmission technology which can detect gems earlier in the recovery process, allowing larger stones to be produced.