    45m ago

    Lululemon names new chief financial officer as search continues for CEO

    The Canadian Press

    Lululemon

    This Monday, June 5, 2017, file photo, shows a Lululemon Athletica logo outside a store on Newbury Street in Boston. , AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

    VANCOUVER - Lululemon Athletica Inc. has appointed Patrick Guido as chief financial officer as its search continues for a new chief executive.

    The Vancouver-based clothing company says Guido, who most recently worked as treasurer and vice-president of corporate development at VF Corp., will report to chief operating officer Stuart Haselden.

    Lululemon has been without a CEO since early February when Laurent Potdevin suddenly stepped down from the post after the company said he "fell short" of its standards of conduct.

    Executive chairman Glenn Murphy told a March conference call with financial analysts that the company had met with several possible candidates, but would be taking its time in its search for a replacement.

    Potdevin reached a separation agreement with the company that will see him receive $3.35 million in cash, plus a further $1.65 million paid in monthly instalments over 18 months, while agreeing not to sue the company and co-operate with it in the future.

    The company also lost its executive vice-president and creative director at the end of last year when Lee Holman resigned.
     