Lululemon shares rise after topping Q3 expectations

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU.O) jumped as much as 7 per cent at the market open Thursday after boosting its forecast, allaying fears that the athleisure market has lost a step.

The yoga-pants maker now expects earnings of as much as US$2.48 a share this year, excluding some items. That compares with a previous range of up to US$2.42. Lululemon also topped analysts’ estimates with its third-quarter sales and profit.

The upbeat results give Lululemon fresh momentum as it heads into the crucial holiday season -- and signal that sporty apparel isn’t falling out of favor with consumers. Nike Inc. and Under Armour Inc. have seen sales stall this year, stoking fears that peers like Lululemon will suffer as well. But Chief Executive Officer Laurent Potdevin has been working to keep the company growing by adding new products and entering overseas markets.

“As we start the holiday season, I’m energized by our momentum,” Potdevin said in a statement. “We are increasing guidance to reflect this performance.”

The shares rose as high as US$72.80 in extended trading on Wednesday. They had risen 4.1 per cent this year through the close.

Third-quarter earnings amounted to 56 cents, excluding certain items. That topped the 52-cent estimate. Comparable sales grew 8 per cent, beating the 5.2 per cent average estimate compiled by Consensus Metrix.

VANCOUVER - Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of US$58.9 million.

The Vancouver-based company said it had profit of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of US$619 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$611.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lululemon expects its per-share earnings to range from US$1.19 to US$1.22. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of US$1.18.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of US$870 million to US$885 million for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of US$872.7 million.

Lululemon expects full-year earnings in the range of US$2.45 to US$2.48 per share, with revenue ranging from US$2.59 billion to US$2.61 billion.

Lululemon shares have climbed 4 per cent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit US$67.66, a climb of 18 per cent in the last 12 months.