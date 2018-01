Magna warns of near-term margin pressure amid investments in technology

AURORA, Ont. -- Magna International is warning of some near-term margin pressure as it ramps up investment in next-generation technology.

The auto parts maker forecast an EBIT margin range that’s narrowly below last year’s target.

Magna (MG.TO) says it expects to earn $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion this year.

In its guidance for 2018, the auto parts company says it expects sales to total between $39.3 billion and $41.5 billion, falling slighty short of the average analyst estimate. Sales are expected to grow to $42.7 billion to $45.7 billion in 2020.

Capital spending is expected to amounted to roughly $1.8 billion this year.

The guidance came amid Magna's expectations for light vehicle production in North America to total 17.4 million in 2018.

Light vehicle production in Europe was forecast at 22.3 million.

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers with more than 163,000 employees.

-- With files from BNN