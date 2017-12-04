Mastercard to repurchase up to US$4B of its shares

Payment processor Mastercard Inc (MA.N) said on Monday it would buy back up to US$4 billion of its class A shares.

The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company's previously announced US$4 billion share repurchase program, Mastercard said.

Under the previously announced buyback, the company has about US$1.5 billion remaining, the statement added.

The company said it also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents US per share, a 14 per cent increase over the previous dividend of 22 cents US a share.

Mastercard had 1.04 billion class A shares and 15.1 million class B shares as of Oct. 26.