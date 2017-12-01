Meghan Markle boosts Canadian fashion again by wearing coat by Montreal's Mackage

Meghan Markle is continuing to boost Canadian fashion labels as she tours the U.K. with her new fiance Prince Harry.

At a charity event in Nottingham for World AIDS Day today, Markle wore a long navy double-breasted wool coat by Montreal-based outerwear label Mackage.

Mackage's communications director Hugo Thibault says the company's website traffic was up by some 500 per cent after photos emerged of Markle wearing the $790 Elodie jacket.

He says there were only four similar jackets left in Mackage's online store and they quickly sold out.

Thibault says Markle has been a supporter of Mackage for years and attended the brand's fashion show in Toronto seven or eight years ago.

The company knew she owned several of their pieces but had no heads-up that she planned on wearing the jacket to today's charity event.

In September, Markle wore a Bordeaux-coloured Mackage leather jacket to the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games.

The actress, who is from Los Angeles, has lived part-time in Toronto since 2011.

In her time here, she's supported many Canadian designers at a variety of price points, including luxury designers like Jason Wu and Erdem, high-end brands like Sentaler and Smythe, and mid-range retail brand Aritzia.

In 2016 she partnered with the more affordable retail chain Reitmans for an advertising campaign and a "capsule collection."

On Monday, at a photo op to announce her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle wore a white wool wrap coat by Toronto brand Line the Label, which quickly sold out.

