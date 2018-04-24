Metro's second-quarter profit down from year ago as sales edge lower

MONTREAL -- Metro Inc. earned $106.9 million in its latest quarter, down 19.3 per cent from $132.4 million a year ago.

The Montreal-based grocery company says the profit amounted to 47 cents per diluted share for the 12-weeks ended March 17, compared with 56 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Sales in what was the company's second quarter totalled just under $2.9 billion for the quarter compared with just over $2.9 billion a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned 47 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter compared with 48 cents a year ago.

On Monday, the Competition Bureau approved Metro's purchase of the Jean Coutu Group on the condition that it it sells 10 pharmacies in eight Quebec communities.

The Quebec retailers announced the $4.5-billion transaction last year.

