{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Mitel to be bought by Searchlight Capital in US$2B deal

    John Benny, Reuters

    Mitel Networks

    Mitel Networks , BNN

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canadian telecommunications gear maker Mitel Networks Corp (MITL.O) (MNW.TO) is selling itself to an investor group led by Searchlight Capital Partners for about $2 billion, the company said on Tuesday.

    Ottawa-based Mitel's shareholders will receive US$11.15 per share in cash, representing a 10 per cent premium to the stock's Monday closing. The company's U.S.-listed shares were trading above the offer at US$11.64 before the opening bell.

    Excluding Mitel's net debt, the deal is worth about US$1.34 billion, according to Thomson Reuters calculation.

    The deal is expected to close in the second half of 2018.

    Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to Mitel, while Evercore is the lead financial advisor to Searchlight.