MEXICO CITY - The upcoming round of talks in Montreal to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) will be extended by one day and will now conclude on Jan. 29, Canadian and Mexican sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Trade negotiators from the United States, Canada and Mexico were originally scheduled to meet from January 23-28 for the sixth of seven scheduled rounds of negotiations to update NAFTA.

Ministers from the three nations will now meet on Jan. 29 "due to logistical issues, nothing more ... and to give the working groups space to work in detail," said the Mexican source.