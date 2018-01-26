Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been better for Canada overall, compared with its three majority predecessors, according to new study, but not when it comes to the economy in particular.

According to data compiled by the Angus Reid Institute, 32 per cent of Canadians said Trudeau’s government was “the best for Canada overall” compared with the three preceding majority federal governments – Stephen Harper’s Conservatives, Jean Chretien’s Liberals and Brian Mulroney’s Progressive Conservatives.

(Data, graphic courtesy of Angus Reid)

The poll, released on Friday, made comparisons on nine different characteristics, with the current government leading the others seven times.

When asked which of the four governments most showcased “strong economic leadership,” Harper’s government came in the lead with 32 per cent of respondents. Only 23 per cent of respondents described Trudeau’s government that way, while 32 per cent of respondents did not identify a single government as strong economic leaders.

Harper’s Conservatives came second in overall performance with 28 per cent, followed by the Chretien government at 11 per cent and Mulroney at seven. However, 22 per cent of voters chose “none” when asked which was best.

The poll also found that Trudeau’s Liberals outperformed the three previous majority mandates in improving Canada’s standing in the world, improving the lives of young Canadians and respecting Canadians’ different values and points of view.

Trudeau’s government also topped its competition when it came to helping the poor and disadvantaged, being deemed “honest and trustworthy” and “keeping its promises,” the poll showed. However, on these three items more Canadians believed none of the governments could be deemed best in these fields, including 53 per cent of Canadians that believed none were most representative of keeping its promises.