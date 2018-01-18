{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Morgan Stanley Q4 profit drops 59% as bank takes hit from U.S. tax bill

    Aparajita Saxena, Reuters

    Morgan Stanley Group Inc (MS.N) reported a 58.8 per cent slide in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the bank took a one-time provision of about US$1.2 billion for the new U.S. tax law.

    Net income in the company's fourth quarter fell to $686 million or 29 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.67 billion or 81 cents per share, last year.

    Excluding the one-off charge and other items, Morgan Stanley's adjusted profit was US$1.68 billion, or 84 cents per share.

    Analysts on average were looking for 77 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.
     