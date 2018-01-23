{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    National Bank to build new head office in Montreal

    The Canadian Press

    National Bank

    National Bank , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- National Bank (NA.TO) announced plans to build a new head office in downtown Montreal.

    The bank says its new headquarters will be at the corner of St-Jacques St. and Robert-Bourassa Blvd.

    It says the building concept will be finalized over the coming months through an architectural competition.

    The use of materials and services from Quebec and Canadian clients of the bank will be preferred in all facets of construction.

    The bank plans to be the sole occupant of the new building with a planned occupancy date of 2022.

    National Bank says the tower currently housing its head office will be put up for sale shortly with proceeds going to the future construction.
     