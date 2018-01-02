{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    6h ago

    New Jersey Transit picks up option for 17 more Bombardier locomotives

    The Canadian Press

    Bombardier logo

    A Bombardier logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland. , REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BERLIN - Bombardier Transportation says the New Jersey Transit Corp. has exercised an option for 17 additional ALP-45 dual-power locomotives.

    The option is worth about $160 million US and is based on a contract for 26 locomotives signed in 2008.

    NJ Transit bought nine units in 2011 and its contract with Bombardier (BBDb.TO) includes options for up to 37 more units.

    The dual-power locomotives, to be manufactured in Germany and Poland, can operate under both diesel power and electric power from overhead sources.

    Delivery is scheduled to start in November 2019.

    Over the years, Bombardier has provided 100 electric and dual-power locomotives, hundreds of commuter coaches, and 429 multilevel vehicles to NJ Transit.