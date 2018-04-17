{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    New York launches inquiry into 13 crypto exchanges, including Coinbase

    Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017 fair in Riga

    A bitcoin sign is seen during Riga Comm 2017 fair in Riga , Reuters

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Tuesday sought information from 13 cryptocurrency trading platforms, including Coinbase Inc and Gemini Trust, about their operations such as fee structures and safety measures to protect customer accounts.
     
    "With cryptocurrency on the rise, consumers in New York and across the country have a right to transparency and accountability when they invest their money," Schneiderman said in a press statement.
     
    Schneiderman's letter to the companies is part of a fact-finding inquiry called the 'Virtual Markets Integrity Initiative' that seeks to protect virtual currency investors by providing them information they need to understand the practices and risks of trading on these platforms.
     
    The letter includes a questionnaire about the trading platform's ownership, trading policies, internal controls and privacy and money laundering, among others.
     
    Trading platforms have to respond before May 1, the press statement said.

    Top Stories